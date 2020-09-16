Yolanda Marie Lawrence, 42 of Vernon, CT passed away on September 5, 2020. She is survived by her mother Cassie Lawrence Cain (Hartford), her two sons Shakeem Johnson (Vernon) and T'Shawn Stamps (South Windsor), as well as her siblings Alberta Brown, Eddie, David, Catherine, and Javon Lawrence; Edell Cain, and Shanay Weatherly, and a host of nieces, nephews, aunt's, cousins and friends. She is also predeceased by her brother Robert Lawrence. Yolanda was a novice poet with a free-spirit. Her bubbly personality, her generous heart, and her infectious presence is and will be sorely missed by all who were privileged to have met and known her. Yolanda will be memorialized on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at the All Faith Memorial Chapel, 90 John Fitch Boulevard, South Windsor, CT. Calling Hours will be 12-2 p.m., viewing starting at noon and service immediately following. For repass info please call 860.909.5533 For distance viewing please use this link: Click https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89800784692