Yolande (Goulet) Hadlock, 98, affectionately known as Aunt Irene, or Yoyo, widow of William Hadlock, passed away at Hartford Hospital on May 19, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. She was born January 13, 1922, in Lewiston, ME. a daughter of the late Arthur and Pamela (Pepin) Goulet. Yolande moved to Cromwell in 1999 after living in Rocky Hill for over 40 years. She was a parishioner of St. James Church in Rocky Hill. In her free time she enjoyed golf, bowling, playing cards with her friends and socializing at the Rocky Hill Senior Center. She leaves behind her daughter, Pamela Ellam and her husband Jeffrey; a step-daughter, Patty Ward; two brothers, Maurice Goulet and his wife Betty, and Normand Goulet and his wife Lorna; several grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter, JoAnn Martin; her brothers, Ralph, Rosiare, John, and Richard Goulet; sisters, Rachel and Lorraine. Yolande spent her final years surrounded by her grandchildren William Ellam, Jennifer Ellam Buckley and Amy Castagna Maselli as well as her great grandchildren, Brielle and Gianluca Marselli who brought her so much joy and laughter with their presence. A private graveside service will be held in Rose Hill Memorial Park. Please share online expressions of sympathy, memories or photo tributes at www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 21, 2020.