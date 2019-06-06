Yolande Nadeau, 88, of Hartford, CT, passed away shortly before sunrise on May 31, 2019. Yolande was born July 16, 1930, in St. Leonard, New Brunswick, Canada, daughter of the late Amable and Oliva (Michaud) Marquis. She was a resident of Hartford for the past 55 years. Prior to marrying and moving to Hartford, Yolande lived in Edmundston, New Brunswick, and worked in a bank. She was an avid reader and fluent in English and also in French, which was her native tongue. Yolande is survived by a daughter, Louise Nadeau and son, Richard Nadeau, both of Hartford, and a sister, Sister Gisele Marquis, S.M., of Edmundston, New Brunswick. She was survived by her brother, Rev. Lucien Marquis, C.J.M., of Gatineau, Quebec, who subsequently passed away a few days after her death. She is also survived by cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends. She was predeceased by uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and close friends, who she missed dearly. Yolande was blessed to have close friends who cared for her as a sister and called on her regularly until her passing.Like her parents, Yolande loved people, and like her father, Yolande loved horses. Each summer, she brought her young children to visit their grandparents, uncle, aunt and cousins at the family farmhouse in St. Leonard. Throughout her life, even during failing health, she cherished her friends and family.The family wishes to thank the caring and diligent personal care attendants and nurses of Hughes Health and Rehabilitation in West Hartford, CT., for their compassionate care of Yolande.Calling hours will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home, 1276 Berlin Tpke, Wethersfield followed by a Catholic Mass at St. Augustine Church, 10 Campfield Ave., Hartford, at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Please visit www.dillonbaxter.com to share a memory with the family. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary