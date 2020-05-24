Yolande (Fournier) Richard, 94, of Rocky Hill, formerly of East Hartford, beloved wife of the late Lorenzo Richard, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2020. Yolande was born on June 18, 1925 in Newport, VT and was the daughter of the late Arthur and Marie (Letourneau) Fournier. She worked for many years as a key punch operator for the Travelers Corporation of Hartford. Yolande was an excellent seamstress and a woman of many interests, she enjoyed painting, bowling, golfing and gardening. Always keeping herself busy, Yolande was also a member of the East Hartford Senior Club, both North and South. Most of all, Yolande was a beloved wife and mother who will be missed by her children, Michelle "Shelly" DuChemin of Sebastian, FL, Denise Franco of Albuquerque, NM, Renee Desrochers of Largo, FL and Suzanne Waitt of East Hartford and a brother Richard Fournier of South Windsor. Besides her parents and husband, Yolande was predeceased by her son Mark Richard, her brothers Alphonse, Robert and John Fournier and her sisters Rita Amoruso and Jeanine Fournier. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. The funeral services have been entrusted to the D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopoeh.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 24, 2020.