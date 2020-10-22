Yuko Salvadori

Yuko (Yasuda) Salvadori of Avon, 9/11/1940-10/15/2020. We lost a kind, gentle, and creative friend shortly after her 80th birthday. Yuko was pre-deceased by her adoring husband, Gino Salvadori, in 2005. Born in Yokohama, Japan, Yuko and her family also lived in northern Japan. She eventually moved to Tokyo where she attended school and worked in the travel industry. She met Gino when he was stationed on the air base outside of Tokyo working for Kaman Aerospace Corporation. When Gino proposed marriage Yuko held her acceptance but agreed to visit Gino's hometown and was won over by Avon and the kind welcome from Gino's cousin, Anne Affelder and her husband Lew. Yuko and Gino enjoyed a life of love and laughter together in Japan, Avon, and at their Wellfleet, MA home. Yuko loved to draw and paint and was an ardent student taking many classes at the Farmington Valley Arts Center with wonderful teachers and mentors. Yuko joyfully shared her artistic guidance and creations with others. She was a fixture at The Coffee Trade where she enjoyed the company of friends and regularly practiced her sketching skills. She had a generous soul and kind heart and always offered an empathetic ear and sage words of observation. She had a silly side, a warm and cheerful demeanor, a strong will, and a wonderful curiosity. Yuko leaves her sister Yoko Kudo, a nephew, a niece, and family in Akita, Japan, many friends including Kanako Buck of Farmington, Michael Brighenti of Avon, Lisa Brighenti and family of Burlington, VT. Special thanks to the aides and staff at River Ridge who cared for Yuko. Yuko will be laid to rest alongside Gino in a private ceremony at St. Ann's Cemetery, Avon.



