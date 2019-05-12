Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home
318 Burnside Ave
East Hartford, CT 06108
(860) 528-4135
Resources
More Obituaries for Yunique Hawkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yunique Hawkins

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Yunique Hawkins Obituary
Yunique Shirelle Hawkins, 27, of East Hartford, more recently of New Britain, passed away unexpectedly on May 3, 2019. She was born on January 27, 1992 in Hartford, CT.Calling hours will be held on Saturday May 18, 2019 from 4pm-8pm at Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home, 318 Burnside Ave., East Hartford, CT 06108. Services will begin on Sunday, May 19th, at 12:30pm with a Celebration of Life service to begin at 1pm, all at the funeral home. To view the complete obituary and to leave an online condolence, please visit www.newkirkandwhitney.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now