Yvan L. Soucy, 60, of Colchester, CT died unexpectedly on Monday, May 27, 2019 in a motorcycle accident. Yvan was born in Canada and raised in Maine before moving to Connecticut. He was the son of the late Maurice T. and Anita Soucy of Connor Township, Maine. Yvan moved to Colchester, Connecticut in the early 90's. He was a hardworking man and a jack of all trades. There wasn't anything he couldn't do. He belonged to the Laborer's Union Local #230 working for King's Construction Company. He was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to spend his time hunting and fishing. He was a lover of animals especially his best friends Lilo and Hunter. Yvan was a great man and will be missed by many. Surviving Yvan is his daughter Allison Soucy of East Windsor, as well as his significant other Doreen and her daughter Ashley of East Hartford. He also leaves behind his siblings, Josee Strachan and husband Robb of Calgary, Alberta Canada, Bobby Soucy of Connor, Maine, Norman Soucy and his significant other Camille Desire of Woodland, Maine, Nelson Soucy of Connor, Maine, Gerald Soucy and his wife Jenelyn Lacson Soucy of Quezon, Philippines and Jim Soucy and his wife Tammy of Connor, Maine, as well as nieces, nephews and dear friends. Friends may celebrate Yvan's life on Saturday, June 8, 2019, 6 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus in East Hartford located at 1831 Main Street, East Hartford, CT. In lieu of flowers the family ask that you make a donation to Bolton Veterinary Hospital, 222 Boston Turnpike, Bolton, CT 06043. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary