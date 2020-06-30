Yvette Goulet

Yvette (LeClair) Goulet, 91, of Vernon and formerly of East Hartford, beloved wife of 55 years to the late Robert "Bob" Goulet (2005), passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Born in Van Buren, Maine, the daughter of the late Joachim and Rose Leclerc, she grew up in Van Buren, Maine before moving to Hartford in the 1950's. Yvette lived most of her life in East Hartford before moving to Vernon fifteen years ago. Yvette and Bob enjoyed spending their summers at their second home at Roaring Brook campground in Stafford. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend who liked spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her children, Debbie LaPointe and her husband Richard of Vernon, and Robert Goulet and his wife Christine of Webster, Massachusetts; eleven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; her son-in-law Michael Martin and numerous nieces and nephews. Yvette was also predeceased by her son Ronald Goulet, her daughter Linda Martin, three brothers and a sister. Her family will receive friends for calling hours on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 5 – 8 p.m. at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon. Funeral service will be celebrated at the funeral home on Friday, June 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery in Coventry. Everyone is reminded to wear face covering for the calling hours and service. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 30, 2020.