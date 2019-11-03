Home

Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
Yvonne A. Smith


1948 - 2019
Yvonne A. Smith Obituary
Yvonne A. Smith, 71, of Hartford, CT departed this life on Thursday, October 24, 2019. She was born in Hartford on July 11, 1948 to the late Waver Smith and Florence Davis Smith. She leaves to cherish her memories her devoted husband Kenny Edwards, five children, three sisters, 14 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Besides her parents, Yvonne was also predeceased by two siblings and one grandson. A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 12:00PM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (A Division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) at 94 Granby St. Bloomfield, CT with family and friends gathering from 11:00AM –12:00PM. For a complete version of her obituary, please visit: www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 3, 2019
