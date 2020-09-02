Yvonne Durkin

Yvonne (Rouleau) Durkin, 94, of Bloomfield, passed away peacefully at home on August 27, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born on April 20, 1926 in Fitchburg, MA to Euclid and Margaret Rouleau she was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Martin Durkin, her daughter Anita Lang, her sister Pauline DuBois, and her brother Leo Rouleau. She leaves her daughter Margaret Rocchi of Windsor Locks, grandchildren Dori Bessette-Crail and husband Richard of East Hampton, Robert Williams and wife Linda of Enfield, Marty Lang of TN and Meagan Reid and husband Rob of OR and great-grandchildren Samantha Bessette, Jessica Williams, and Lindsay and Luke Reid. Her great-grandchildren were the apples of her eye. Yvonne also leaves several nieces and nephews. Yvonne cherished her family above all and enjoyed gathering on holidays and special occasions for good food and robust card games. The family would like to thank Daisy, Patricia, Diane and the staff at Federation Homes for their devoted caregiving. Yvonne will forever be in our hearts and will be dearly missed. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, September 4, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at St Mary Church, 626 Willard Ave., Newington. She will be lovingly laid to rest with her husband in West Meadow Cemetery, Newington. Please note that face masks and social distancing will be required. Duksa Family Funeral Homes, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington, is serving the family. To share a memory, please visit us at www.newingtonmemorial.com