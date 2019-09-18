Home

Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT 06076
(860) 684-2538
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc
51 East Main St.
Stafford Springs, CT
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc.
51 East Main St.
Stafford Springs, CT
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Edward Church
55 High St.
Stafford Springs, CT
Yvonne G. Lanagan

Yvonne G. Lanagan Obituary
Yvonne G. Lanagan, 88, of Stafford Springs, CT, wife of the late Albert N. Lanagan, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019. She was born in Springfield, MA, daughter of the late Alonzo and Rose (Morin) Avery. Yvonne retired from the Mansfield Training School as an aide. She was a faithful parishioner of St. Edward Church. Yvonne enjoyed gardening and traveling with her late husband. Above all, she loved her family and cherished the time she was able to spend with them. She was the greatest mom ever. Yvonne is survived by her five children, David Lanagan and his wife Jean, Laura Dennerley and her husband John, Yvonne Schold and husband Maury, Michael Lanagan and his partner Lisa Nesbitt, and Diane Perko and her husband David; four grandchildren, David Lanagan and his wife Katherine, Amber Lanagan and her husband Jeff Legere, Jean Marie Lanagan, and Emily Perko; three great grandchildren, Neumann, Hewattineo, Apollonia; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Robert and Joanne Lanagan; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Albert L. Lanagan; grandson, Avery Schold; and six siblings. The family would like to give special thanks to Yvonne's #1 caregiver, Margaret, and Prime Health, for all of their care and support. Her funeral will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019, with a procession forming by 11 A.M. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs, CT, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 P.M. at St. Edward Church, 55 High St., Stafford Springs, CT. Burial will follow in St. Edward Cemetery, Stafford Springs, CT. Calling hours are on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 5-8 P.M. at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to Operation Smile, 3641 Faculty Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA 23453. For online condolences or directions, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 18, 2019
