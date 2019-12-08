Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Resources
Yvonne Mitchell


1974 - 2019
Yvonne Mitchell Obituary
Yvonne Mitchell, 45, of Hartford, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital. Born in Spalding, Manchester, Jamaica, West Indies on August 4, 1974, daughter of the late Joshlyn and Muriel (Biggs) Mitchell, she was raised in Jamaica. She leaves two children, Shanalee Denton of Hartford and Kemar Forbes of Jamaica; four sisters, Lurline Mitchell, Ann-Marie Mitchell, and Rose-Marie Mitchell all of Jamaica, and Sophia Mitchell of Hartford; four brothers, Anthony Bonnick and his wife Sophia of Windsor, Donovan Mitchell of New Jersey, Devon Mitchell of Hartford, and Lloyd Swaby of Windsor; 22 nieces and nephews; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by two brothers, Michael Mitchell and Harold Thompson. Her family will receive friends on Friday, December 13, 10-11 a.m., followed by a Homegoing Service at 11 a.m., at the Rehoboth Church of God, 1170 Blue Hills Ave., Bloomfield. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Bloomfield. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 8, 2019
