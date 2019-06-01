Yvonne Yvette Paradis, 87, of Middletown, Glastonbury, and recently The Villages, FL, passed away peacefully on the 27th of May 2019 at Middlesex Hospital with her family at her side.Born January 19, 1932 in South Attleboro, MA, daughter of Olive and Zepherin Marchand, she was predeceased by four siblings and leaves behind one sister Matilda 'Tillie' Charpentier of North Haverhill, NH.After meeting her former husband (John) they moved from South Attleboro to Durham CT and then to Middletown where they raised their family. She was employed by Grants in Middletown then worked for Aetna until retirement when she moved to Florida where she has resided for the last 20 years.Yvonne had a huge passion for dogs, especially 'Princess' her Papillon. She had to stop and pet every dog she passed as she walked down the street. There are a lot of little doggies in The Villages, FL that will miss her. Yvonne also leaves behind her six children: Raymond Paradis of Fairfax VT, Debra Paradis of Middletown, Robert Paradis and wife Fern of Middletown, William Paradis and wife Catherine of Old Saybrook CT, Norman Paradis and wife Marie of Portland CT and Denise Garrin and husband Connie of Demorest GA. Yvonne also leaves behind grandchildren: Michael Paradis and wife Bryanna of Clinton CT, Nicholas Paradis of Old Saybrook CT, Katelynn Dotson and husband Tod of Havelock NC, Brendan DeRiso of Willimantic CT, Valarie Reinig and husband Jacob of Dallas, TX and James Garrin of Demorest, GA. Yvonne was also blessed with 4 great grandchildren Meredith and Henry Dotson, Samantha Garrin and Aiden DeRisoA memorial mass will be held on Saturday, June 22nd at 11 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, Middletown. Burial will be private. There are no calling hours. The Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home, 491 High St., Middletown is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, Newington, CT. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary