Zachary Markowitz of Waltham, MA, formerly of West Hartford, CT, passed away suddenly on July 1, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Cathy Welson, of Westbrook, CT; father Stuart Markowitz and his wife Debra, of West Hartford, CT; grandmother Elinor Welson, of West Hartford, CT; grandfather Edwin Markowitz, of Newington, CT; twin sister Nicole Markowitz and her boyfriend Logan Taylor, of New York, NY; sister Melissa Peracchio and her husband Mike, of South Windsor, CT; sister Jessica Cronin and her wife Beth, of Providence, RI; stepbrother Devin Sklar, of West Hartford, CT; nephews Chase and Sawyer and niece Zoe, of South Windsor, CT; girlfriend Lorena Souza, of Waltham, MA; dog daughter Khaleesi; and aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and colleagues. He was predeceased by stepfather Stephen Edberg, grandfather Sherwin Welson, and grandmother Beverly Markowitz. Zachary graduated from Hall High School in West Hartford in 2008, and graduated from Endicott College in Beverly, MA in 2014 with a Bachelor's Degree in Athletic Training. He earned his Master's Degree in Physical Education Teaching and Coaching from Boston University in 2017. Zachary became the Assistant Athletic Performance Coach for the Atlanta Hawks and, more recently, the Rehab and Performance Coordinator for the Boston Celtics. Most of all, his family would like him to be remembered as a kind, strong person who lived his life with integrity and dignity. A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 8th at 11 a.m. at Swan Funeral Home, 1224 Boston Post Road, Old Saybrook, CT, followed by calling hours from 12:00-2:00 p.m at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to the charity of the donor's choosing. Published in The Hartford Courant from July 5 to July 7, 2019