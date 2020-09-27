1/1
Zachery Ian Rodriguez
Zachery Ian Rodriguez, 20, of Newington, beloved son of Kellie Hogan of Newington, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020. He is also survived by his father, Jose Rodriguez of Hartford; step father, Luis Diaz of Newington; grandmother, Bertha Hogan of Suffield; sister, Haviland Diaz of Newington; uncle, Patrick Hogan of San Francisco, CA; and a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives, and friends. He was predeceased by his beloved grandfather, Richard Hogan. His family will receive friends on Thursday, October 1, 2020, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd., Windsor. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Bloomfield. To read the full obituary or leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 27, 2020.
