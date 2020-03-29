|
|
Zana (Hudon) Tauro, 87, of Canton, wife of the late Donald H. Tauro, died Sunday, March 22, 2020 at home. She was born October 15, 1932 in Canton, daughter of the late Ernest and Gladys (Girard) Hudon and had been a life long resident of Canton. Zana was a graduate of the Academy of the Holy Family in Baltic CT. She worked as an Executive Assistant for Ensign Bickford Co. in Simsbury for many years prior to her retirement. She was a life long parishioner of St. Patrick's Church and a member of the Women of St. Patrick's Group in Collinsville. She enjoyed quilting, knitting and crocheting and was a member of the Farmington Valley Quilter's Guild. She made many comfort quilts for those in need as well as the beautiful quilts she made for her children, grandchildren and family. She is survived by her children, Susan Kraig and her husband David of Eldersburg, MD, Donna Tauro and her partner Kim Otis of Ware, MA, Stephen Tauro and his wife Siobhan of Redwood, NY, Mary Stockman and her husband Larry of Avon, Nancy Thompson and her husband Jeffrey of East Hartland and Eileen Rice and her husband Tom of Canton; her sister-in-law, Susan Hudon of Alexandria Bay, NY; 14 grandchildren and their spouses; 16 great grandchildren and 13 nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Glenn Hudon. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date to be announced. Private burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Collinsville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. The Vincent Funeral Home of Canton is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Zana's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 29, 2020