Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
SS. Cyril and Methodious Church in Hartford
Zbigniew Jakubowski


1928 - 2020
Zbigniew Jakubowski Obituary
Zbigniew Jakubowski, 91, of Hartford, CT passed away peacefully on February 24, 2020. He was born on July 12, 1928 in Warsaw, Poland, the son of Felix and Jadwiga Jakubowski. Zbyszek was pre-deceased by his sister, Zofia Krysinski, and brothers Renek and Janek Jakubowski. He is survived by his two nieces Irene Krysinski and Lydia Manifold, her husband Robert, and grand nephews Robert, Royce and Rhett Manifold. He served as a Sergeant for 10 years in the American Occupational Forces following the end of WW2. In 1960 he came to the US and worked as a tool maker at Emhart Industries for 35 years. A Mass will be held at 11:00 am on February 28th at SS. Cyril and Methodious Church in Hartford, CT. Burial will follow at Mount St. Benedict's Cemetery in Bloomfield, CT.
Published in The Hartford Courant from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
