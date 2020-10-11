Zellie Bernard Block, 85, of Hampton, CT, passed away October 6, 2020, surrounded by family. It is with profound sadness that we share the loss of our Dad and Grandpa. He was born March 1, 1935 in Danbury, CT to Joseph and Pauline (Goldberg) Block. His favorite occupation was as an EMT in Hartford from which he finally decided to retire at 75 years of age. He was a larger than life person and a fun-loving and devoted Dad and Grandpa. He lived life to the fullest, and always on his own terms. Zellie loved his barn and his outdoor pets, and was out there daily until he became ill. He had a great sense of humor with an infectious optimism that continued even after his diagnosis. He was an avid stamp collector for 80 years and a memorabilia collector of many different things. After a loving marriage of 61 years, he was predeceased by his wife, Sharon Block, in 2016. Zellie leaves behind his daughter Gayle Block and her husband Ed Reilly, his son Michael Block and his wife Deb Cerwinski, his granddaughter Casey Block and her girlfriend Cassie Dulepski, his granddaughter Morgan Rinko and her husband Sean Rinko, and his 4 great grandchildren, Christian, Aubrey, Ryan and Nathanial Rinko. He also leaves behind a sister, Harriett, and brothers, John and Alton. Condolences may be sent to: Gayle Block, 32 Avebury Lane, Tolland, CT; Donations in Zellie's memory may be made to: The Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research (www.lustgarten.org
), 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797, or Arthurs Acres Animal Sanctuary (www.arthursacresanimalsanctuary.org
), 89 Ahrens Road, Parksville, NY 12768. To leave a memory or message of condolence, please visit www.manchesterfh.com