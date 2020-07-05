Zenobia Mendez, 72 of Newington died at home on June 16, 2020. Graduated in Marketing from the University of Hartford. She worked for 31 years for the Phoenix Insurance. Zenobia took an early retirement to care for her mother Mercedes Mendez who went to her eternal home in June of 2002. Zenobia enjoyed traveling and spending time with her cousins who called her "Tia" and her many god children Chad and Ted. She is survived by cousin Augusto Cáceres, Cesar Caceres and Jamila Ranno and their children. She is also survived by relatives in PA, her Aunt Florinda Méndez, Walt Urbina, Rose Mary Urbina-Kuznicki and their family. Burial is set for Tuesday , July 7 at 11am at the West Meadow Cemetery, Newington (860)667-5830.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store