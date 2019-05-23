ZEPHENIAH HEATH "Heath", age 83, departed this life on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at UCONN surrounded by loved ones. From his birth to the date of his death, Heath was a kind, loving, and giving person. Heath was the oldest child to the late Lena James (Miller) and Phillip Heath in Jamaica on August 10, 1935. With a strong belief in hard work and the ethic to match, Heath came to the U.S. more than 60 years ago as a tobacco worker and always held one or more jobs throughout his life until his retirement from West Hartford Stairs & Cabinets. He was a member of the West Indian Social Club holding various positions including club bartender and manager. In 1989, Heath gave his life to Christ when he joined and was baptized as a member of The First Cathedral where he served with great pleasure as a Deacon of the Church. He enjoyed spending time watching the Yankees play and introducing wrestling to his grandson Jhalon Zephaniah Heath. He and Jhalon spent many hours talking about and watching WWE whenever they had the chance. Left to honor and cherish his memory are his wife of 46 years, Catherine Heath (Copes), his children, grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.The calling hour will be held from 10:00am to 11:00am; the funeral service will immediately follow from 11:00am to 12:00pm at The First Cathedral, 1151 Blue Hills Avenue, Bloomfield, CT.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in the name of Zepheniah Heath to the Pat and Jim Calhoun Cardiology Center at UCONN. To leave a message of comfort for the Heath family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 23, 2019