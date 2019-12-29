Home

John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Crossroads Community Cathedral
1492 Silver Lane
East Hartford, CT
Zerica Malcolm Best


1951 - 2019
Zerica Malcolm Best Obituary
Zerica Malcolm Best, 68, of Manchester, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, December 19, 2019. Zerica, the beloved wife of Stephen C. Best, Esq. for 35 years, was born in Jamaica on November 29, 1951 to Patricia (Atkins) and the late Sterge Malcolm. Zerica earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Central Ct State University. Zerica worked as a tutor through the Manchester Board of Education at Washington School for 18 years before she retired in June of 2018. Since 1991, Zerica was a member of Crossroads Community Cathedral, Manchester, CT and served there in many capacities including teaching young children. Besides her husband Stephen, she is survived by her son Craig Best of Hartford; her sisters Paulette Burgher and Cheryl Dennisor; her aunts and uncles Derick Atkins, Lionel Jonas, Gloria Grant, Millicent Vassell, Alvira "June" Jonas; her large extended family and numerous friends. Family and friends may call on Monday, January 6th, from 4pm-8pm at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center Street, Manchester. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 7th at 10:00 am at Crossroads Community Cathedral, 1492 Silver Lane, East Hartford, CT, followed by burial in East Cemetery, Manchester. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com Memorial contributions can be made to Agape Missions International, Inc. P.O. Box 580486, Kissimmee, Florida 34758. Agape Missions focuses on the education and medical needs of poor children in Jamaica.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 29, 2019
