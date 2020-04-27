|
Zettie Steen Knighton died unexpectedly in West Hartford, Connecticut on April 21, 2020 at the age of 77. Steen, as she was affectionately know to her family, is survived by her son, Cornelius (Alexander) Knighton; granddaughter, Salonika Knighton; grandson, Malachi Knighton; great-granddaughter, Amoni Feliciano; brother, James Lewis (Kathleen); two sisters, Kathrine Lewis and Ruthie Lewis-DeVone; and sister-in-law Barbara Lewis. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews and several family members in Alabama and Florida. She was preceded in death by husband, Willie Knighton; son, Sammy Lewis; brother, Daniel Lewis; sister, Annie Louise Lewis-Rice; and parents, Zeddie and Ruthie Belle Lewis. Steen was a devoted family member and Jehovah Witness. She was fun-loving, enjoyed traveling; especially going on cruises. She was well-loved by family and all she came in contact with. Steen will be missed, but she will surely not be forgotten. Services are private, however, if you wish to leave a message of comfort for the Knighton family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 27, 2020