|
|
Zigmond F. Pabich, 77, passed away Friday April 3, 2020. Born in New Haven, CT to the late Frank and Stella (Koziatek) Pabich, Zig was raised in Hartford, CT, graduated Bulkeley High School 1960, and Trinity College, Hartford, 1964. Survived by wife, Harriet (Stumbers) Pabich; three daughters, Lisa Damon and husband Bruce, Linda Pabich, Diana Jud and husband Michael; two brothers, Edward Pabich and wife Patricia of W. Simsbury, Dennis Pabich and wife Sherry of Albuquerque NM; grandchildren Christopher, Lindsay, Jordan, Sydney and Kevin. Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of Wilbraham Seniors Building Fund, PO Box 705, Wilbraham, MA 01095 or St. Cecilia Church Music Fund, 42 Main St, Wilbraham, MA 01095. To read more, visit wilbrahamfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 9, 2020