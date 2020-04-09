Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilbraham Funeral Home
2551 Boston Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
413-596-6100
Resources
More Obituaries for Zigmond Pabich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zigmond F. Pabich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Zigmond F. Pabich Obituary
Zigmond F. Pabich, 77, passed away Friday April 3, 2020. Born in New Haven, CT to the late Frank and Stella (Koziatek) Pabich, Zig was raised in Hartford, CT, graduated Bulkeley High School 1960, and Trinity College, Hartford, 1964. Survived by wife, Harriet (Stumbers) Pabich; three daughters, Lisa Damon and husband Bruce, Linda Pabich, Diana Jud and husband Michael; two brothers, Edward Pabich and wife Patricia of W. Simsbury, Dennis Pabich and wife Sherry of Albuquerque NM; grandchildren Christopher, Lindsay, Jordan, Sydney and Kevin. Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of Wilbraham Seniors Building Fund, PO Box 705, Wilbraham, MA 01095 or St. Cecilia Church Music Fund, 42 Main St, Wilbraham, MA 01095. To read more, visit wilbrahamfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Zigmond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wilbraham Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -