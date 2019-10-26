Home

POWERED BY

Services
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
45 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051
(860) 225-6361
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
45 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
45 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Zigurds Liepa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zigurds Liepa

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Zigurds Liepa Obituary
Zigurds "Zigi" Liepa, 88, of New Britain, widower of Nelly (Veinbergs) Liepa, passed away Wednesday (October 23, 2019) at the UConn Health Center in Farmington. Born in Latvia, Zigi has been a New Britain resident since 1951 and graduated from Porters School of Design in Rocky Hill and the State Technical Institute in Hartford. A U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War, he was employed as a Tool Designer at Fafnir Bearing in New Britain for 32 years and then Trumpf in Farmington for 10 years until retiring in 1996. Zigi was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother and will be forever missed by his family and the many wonderful and cherished memories of him will provide comfort. Surviving are two sons, Robert Liepa and his wife Deborah of Hutchinson Island, FL; and Raymond Liepa and his wife Beth of Oceanside, CA; a daughter, Christine Nardello and her husband Michael of Canton; a sister, Dzidra Elias of New Britain; seven grandchildren, Ryan, David, Trevor and Claire Liepa, and Nicholas, Natalie and Rachel Nardello; several nieces and nephews. Besides his wife Nelly, he was predeceased by a sister, Zenta Dauge. Funeral services are Wednesday 11 AM at Carlson Funeral Home, 45 Franklin Square, New Britain. Burial with military honors will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Calling hours are Wednesday morning from 10 to 11 AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 5 Brookside Drive, Wallingford, CT 06492. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Zigurds's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now