Zita Marie (Comeau) Keating, 104, of East Hartford and Zephyrhills, FL passed away peacefully at home on November 6, 2020. Zita was born on January 12, 1916, to the late Acapite and Delia (Poirier) Comeau in Belliveaus Cove, Nova Scotia, Canada. Leaving the quaint town of Bridgetown, NS where she raised her two boys, she made a life changing decision to move with her sons to East Hartford, Connecticut in 1961. She attended the Ward School of Electronics and was employed by Crystal Labs in Hartford. In 1970, she married Joseph Keating and moved to Southington. After retiring, they moved to Settlers Rest RV Park in Zephyrhills, FL where they made many friends and traveled to Hawaii, Ireland and spent summers in Nova Scotia. Her loving husband of 24 years passed away in 1994 and she became an "official snowbird" spending her summers at the home of her youngest son and daughter in law in East Hartford. She loved gardening, knitting and camping. She was devoted to her family and was dearly loved by all those who knew her. She loved spoiling her grandchildren and great grandchildren and found joy in every aspect of her life. She is survived by her son, Joseph and his wife Sandra Amirault of East Hartford; a daughter, Jo-Anne (Keating) and her husband William Thorpe of Farmington; five grandsons: Robert and his wife Jaye Amirault of Meriden, James Amirault of East Hartford, Henri Ducharme of Granby, Jeffrey and his wife Melissa Thorpe of Plainville, and Todd Keating of Florida; three granddaughters: Deirdre Ducharme of Suffield, Maureen Amirault of Wethersfield, and Laura (Thorpe) and her husband Gary Folts of New York; two great granddaughters: Carolyn Ducharme and Isabella Ducharme of Suffield; a sister, Elise Larsen of Enfield, Nova Scotia, and a sister in law, Sheila Comeau of Belliveaus Cove, Nova Scotia; many nieces, nephews, extended family in Connecticut and Florida and many close friends. She was predeceased by her sons, Clifford and his wife Carolyn Amirault of East Granby and Joseph Keating of Florida; six brothers: Joe, Willie, Dennis, Daly, Alphie and Arthur Comeau; four sisters: Alma Thibodeau, Eva Frank, Melanie Bastarache and Delina Yorke. A special thanks to Trinity Health of New England At Home for the wonderful care they provided. There will be no visiting hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday (November 18) at 10:00 a.m. at St. Christopher Church of St. Edmund Campion Parish, 538 Brewer St., East Hartford. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery in East Hartford. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Muscular Dystrophy Association
1952 Whitney Ave. Hamden, CT 06517; St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105; American Lung Association
, 45 Ash St., East Hartford, CT 06108 or your favorite charity
organization. The D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford has been entrusted with arrangements. To share a memory of Zita with her family, please visit www.desopoeh.com
.