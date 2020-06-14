Zoraida Lawlor
1923 - 2020
Zoraida Lawlor, 97, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Born April 6, 1923 in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico; the daughter of the late Emilio and Martina Guevara Lopez. She was the loving wife of the late Edward Lawlor. Zoraida and Ed spent most of their lives in New Jersey until finally becoming residents at Geer Village in Canaan, CT. Zoraida enjoyed sewing, cooking and playing bingo. She leaves nephews Gary Keczkemethy of Torrington, CT; Kevin Keczkemethy of Sagamore Beach MA; Edwin Lopez of Oniedo, FL and nieces Christine Fasulo of Newburg, NY; Glenda Colon of Binghamton, NY; and Gail Garafalo of Simsbury, CT. She was predeceased by brothers Adam and Emilio Lopez, and sisters, Maria Lopez and Paula Keczkemethy. Private funeral services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. Please visit Zoraida's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 14, 2020.
