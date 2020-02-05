Home

New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-0444
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:30 AM
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
View Map
Zosima Solano Obituary
Zosima Solano, 82, of Avon, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2020. She was born in Mexico, a daughter of Luis and Adelina (Montero) Banos and came to the United States in 1968. She was the Office Manager for her late husband Dr. Humberto Solano's medical office. She is survived by her son Joseph Solano of Capistrano, CA, her daughter Dr. Elizabeth Solano of Avon, her treasured grandchildren Alex, Benjamin, William and Charles Paradise, her sister Maria-Elena Banos and her brother Antenogenes both of Mexico and several nieces and nephews among them a special nephew, Pedro Pena. Visiting hours at the New Britain Memorial Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Avenue, New Britain, will be Saturday February 8th from 10-11:30AM, immediately followed by a service in her memory at 11:30AM. For more information, to view her Everlasting Memorial Tribute or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.newbritainsagarino.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 5, 2020
