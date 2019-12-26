Hartford Courant Obituaries
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:15 AM
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
Hartford, CT
View Map
Zulmira M. Rodrigues

Zulmira M. Rodrigues Obituary
Zulmira M. Rodrigues, 67, of West Hartford, beloved wife of Silvestre Rodrigues, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at home. Born in Vila Boa Satao, Portugal, she came to Hartford in 1975 and was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Hartford. Zulmira was proud of the 41 years she was employed at Hartford Hospital. Besides her husband, she is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Daniel and Julia Rodrigues of New Britain; a daughter, Elizabeth Rodrigues of West Hartford and three grandchildren, Ella, Nuno and Micah. She is also survived by her brothers and sister, Alise Dias, Antonio Dias, Jose Dias, Irene Dias, Adelino Dias, Manuel Dias and her twin brother, Mario Dias. Funeral procession will be Saturday, (December 28), 9:15 am from the Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Ave. West Hartford, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 10:00 am at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Hartford. Burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Calling hours are Friday, (December 27), from 4 to 7 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Fatima Church, 50 Kane St., Fatima Square, Hartford, CT 06106. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 26, 2019
