BOOTH (nee CAMMOCK) Formerly of Horden
On September 1st, at home,
Agnes Shannon (Aggie)
aged 83 years.
Dearly beloved Mam of Brian, Steven and Lesley, loved and respected Mother in law of Valerie and Frankie, treasured Nana of Sara, Lesley, Darran and Richard and friend of Glen and Gemma. Also a loving Great Nana to
James and Frankie.
Funeral to leave Aggie's home at 1:40pm on Tuesday
15th September for service in Stranton Grange Crematorium at 2pm, then wake to be held in Hartlepool Working Men's Club, King Oswy Drive. Flowers welcome or donations, if so desired, to Hartfield's District Nurse Team.
All are welcome.
Never to be forgotten.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Sept. 10, 2020