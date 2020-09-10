Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes Booth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes Booth

Notice Condolences

Agnes Booth Notice
BOOTH (nee CAMMOCK) Formerly of Horden
On September 1st, at home,
Agnes Shannon (Aggie)
aged 83 years.
Dearly beloved Mam of Brian, Steven and Lesley, loved and respected Mother in law of Valerie and Frankie, treasured Nana of Sara, Lesley, Darran and Richard and friend of Glen and Gemma. Also a loving Great Nana to
James and Frankie.
Funeral to leave Aggie's home at 1:40pm on Tuesday
15th September for service in Stranton Grange Crematorium at 2pm, then wake to be held in Hartlepool Working Men's Club, King Oswy Drive. Flowers welcome or donations, if so desired, to Hartfield's District Nurse Team.
All are welcome.
Never to be forgotten.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Sept. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -