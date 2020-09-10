|
BOOTH Agnes "Aggie" We lost a Mother
with a heart of gold,
How much we miss her
can never be told.
She shared our troubles
and helped us along,
If we follow her footsteps
we will never go wrong.
We miss you from
your fireside chair,
Your loving smile and gentle air.
Your vacant place no one can fill,
We miss you Mam and always will.
She was a Mother so rare,
Content in her home
and always there.
On earth she toiled,
in heaven she rests,
God bless you Mam,
you were one of the best.
Each time we look at your picture,
You seem to smile and say -
Don't be sad but courage take,
And love each other for my sake.
From Brian, Steven and Lesley
Your Mother is always with you.
She's the whisper of the leaves as you walk down the street;
she's the smell of certain foods you remember, flowers you pick,
the fragrance of life itself.
She's the cool hand on your brow when you're not feeling well;
she's your breath in the air on a cold winter's day.
She is the sound of the rain that lulls you to sleep, the colours of a rainbow, she is
Christmas morning.
Your Mother lives
inside your laughter.
She's the place you came from, your first home, and she's the map you follow with every step you take. She's your first love, your first friend, even your first enemy, but nothing on earth can separate you. Not time, not space…
not even death.
From your heartbroken son, Steven xxx
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Sept. 10, 2020