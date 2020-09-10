|
BOOTH Agnes "Aggie" When I had no shoulder to lean on,
And my eyes were filled with tears.
I had my Nana to count on,
To drive away my fears.
Despite all the wrong I'd done,
When the light I couldn't see,
Nana was my shining sun,
Who gently consoled me.
She always encouraged
and inspired me,
To follow my every dream,
She'd tell me that I was not alone,
Cause she was my team.
She'd tell everyone about me,
What I was doing, when and how,
She preserved everything
I ever gave her,
From the time I was little till now.
Without you Nana I am so lost,
My tears just won't dry,
But I believe your
one of God's angels,
You spread your wings and fly.
From your loving Grandson Darran, dear friend of Gemma
and loving Great Nana of Frankie. In our hearts forever
xxx
Rest in peace now Mam,
your work is done.
We will treasure your memories forever. Reunited with her beloved brother Jimmy.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Sept. 10, 2020