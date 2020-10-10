|
|
|
Ryder Agnes (9-12-1935)
On Wednesday 30th September peacefully at home.
Loving Wife of Ken
and Sister to Harry
and the late Teddy.
Mother of Alan, Joy
and the late Stephen.
Adored Grandmother of
Stuart, Leanne, Linsey, Gemma Laurie, Jack and Tom and
Great Grandmother of Joel,
Alex, Macy, Max, Mollie, Kieran, Joe, Annabelle and William.
Also dearly missed and loved by Tracey, Craig, Paul and Molly,
who are all a big part of our family.
Funeral service and cremation
to take place on Wednesday 14th October at 2.00pm in Stranton Grange Crematorium
All enquiries to Joel D Kerr
191 York Road Hartlepool
TS26 9EE Tel. 01429269000
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Oct. 10, 2020