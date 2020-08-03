|
|
|
SWAN Aileen Jessie On July 28, peacefully at
Sheraton Court, aged 91 years.
Beloved wife for 62 years of the late Douglas, mother of Dougal, mother-in-law of Pauline, grandmother to Emma, Paul,
Anna and great grandmother to Henry, Lucy, Zachary and Sophia.
Funeral Service on
Thursday August 6 at
Stranton Grange Crematorium, Hartlepool at 3.00pm.
In light of current restrictions, invited mourners only in
the Crematorium Chapel.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu (if so desired)
to Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Aug. 3, 2020