Home

POWERED BY

Services
Victoria House Funeral Service (Hartlepool)
26 Victoria Road
Hartlepool, Co. Durham TS26 8DD
01429 234777
Resources
More Obituaries for Aileen Swan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aileen Swan

Notice

Aileen Swan Notice
SWAN Aileen Jessie The family would sincerely like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kindness and sympathy at this sad time.
Many thanks to Sheraton Court for the care given to Aileen and to the community medical and nursing team for their support. Rev. John Lund for the beautiful service and to Carl Mean and staff at
Victoria House Funeral Service
for their guidance.
The sympathy cards and
messages of condolence were all received with the love in
which they were sent.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Aug. 17, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -