SWAN Aileen Jessie The family would sincerely like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kindness and sympathy at this sad time.
Many thanks to Sheraton Court for the care given to Aileen and to the community medical and nursing team for their support. Rev. John Lund for the beautiful service and to Carl Mean and staff at
Victoria House Funeral Service
for their guidance.
The sympathy cards and
messages of condolence were all received with the love in
which they were sent.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Aug. 17, 2020