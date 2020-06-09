|
|
|
Johns Alan On May 28th 2020,
Alan passed away peacefully
at North Tees Hospital,
aged 83 years of Billingham.
A dearly loved husband of Margaret (passed away
February 2015), a cherished Dad
of Mark, Andrew and Lisa, a dear Father-in-law of Karina, Helen and Alan and a devoted and loving Grandad to Emily, Olivia,
Helena and Jonathan.
Funeral cortege to leave
183 Whitehouse Road, Billingham at 11am on Monday 15th June
prior to a family service at
Station Town Cemetery.
All friends are kindly invited to
say goodbye at the house
or the cemetery gates.
Rest In Peace Dad.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on June 9, 2020