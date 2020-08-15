Home

POWERED BY

Services
Victoria House Funeral Service (Hartlepool)
26 Victoria Road
Hartlepool, Co. Durham TS26 8DD
01429 234777
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Robson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Robson

Notice Condolences

Alan Robson Notice
Robson Alan Thomas Passed away peacefully on
3rd August at home, surrounded by people who lovingly supported him, aged 67 years.
A loving brother,
dearly missed by all his friends and staff at 13 Hutton Avenue.
Will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service to take place on Friday 21st August at 10.30am at Stranton Grange Cemetery Chapel followed by interment at West View Cemetery. Due to current restrictions friends are welcome to stand outside the cemetery chapel. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to
Roaring Mouse CIC.
To commemorate Alan's joyful life can people wear bright colours.
All enquiries to
Victoria House Funeral Service.
Tel: 01429 234777
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Aug. 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -