Robson Alan Thomas Passed away peacefully on
3rd August at home, surrounded by people who lovingly supported him, aged 67 years.
A loving brother,
dearly missed by all his friends and staff at 13 Hutton Avenue.
Will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service to take place on Friday 21st August at 10.30am at Stranton Grange Cemetery Chapel followed by interment at West View Cemetery. Due to current restrictions friends are welcome to stand outside the cemetery chapel. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to
Roaring Mouse CIC.
To commemorate Alan's joyful life can people wear bright colours.
All enquiries to
Victoria House Funeral Service.
Tel: 01429 234777
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Aug. 15, 2020