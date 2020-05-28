|
|
|
Waller Alan On May 22nd peacefully in
James Cook Hospital,
Alan, aged 75 years.
Beloved husband of the late Joyce.
Dearly loved Dad of Claire and Anthony and father in law
of David and Lisa.
Also a Special Grandad of
Jacob, Eliza and Isabel.
Private funeral service and cremation to take place on Monday 1st June at 1.30pm
in Bluebell Chapel,
Stockton Crematorium.
Family Flowers only please donations in lieu if so desired to, donations paid direct to Norton Sports Charity, care of Norton Sports Complex, 74 Station Road, Norton. TS20 1PE.
All enquiries to
Joel D. Kerr
74 Wolviston Road
Billingham
TS22 5JF
Tel. 01642 530000
Published in Hartlepool Mail on May 28, 2020