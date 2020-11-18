|
|
|
Brallisford Albert On Monday 9th November
peacefully but suddenly in hospital
Albert aged 81 years
Beloved Husband of Doreen,
Treasured and devoted dad
of Mark, Neil, and Lisa,
Father in law of
Rita, Sue and Steven.
Loved and cherished Grandad
of Craig, Ross, Jake, Olivia,
Sonny and Fraiser,
Great grandad of
Vinnie and Ethan.
Always in our thoughts forever
in our dreams and prayers.
Loved and never forgotten x
Funeral service and cremation
to be held on Thursday
19th November at 3.00pm in
Stranton Grange Crematorium
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Nov. 18, 2020