MOODY Albert Victor On the 16th of June
Albert, husband of the
late Alice Moody (nee Jeffries) passed away peacefully at
the Dinsdale Lodge Care Home,
aged 87 years.
Cherished father of
Colin, Nic and Barbara.
Adored Granda of Gayle, Chris, Craig, Claire, Baldy, Ashleigh, Georgia, Kat and loved and respected Great Granda of Sophie, Alice, Jessica, Christopher, Tommy, Harper-Rae, Theodore-James.
Also a best friend of Sophie
and dear friend of Karen.
Private funeral service to take place on Friday the 26th June
at 10:00am at
Stranton Grange Crematorium.
Goodnight, God bless.
Now reunited with
your beloved wife Alice.
'When I get to Heaven the first thing I am going to do is find you.
The second thing I will do
is never let you go again.'
Published in Hartlepool Mail on June 19, 2020