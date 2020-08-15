|
|
|
Robertson Albert Peacefully after a long illness
with family by his side on the
12th August, aged 84.
Beloved husband to Pauline.
Much loved dad of Lynne,
Martin and Richard. Also loved father-in-law to Robert, Vipakorn and Nikola. Much loved Grandad to Jacob, James-Albie and Will.
Private funeral service to take place on Friday 21st August at Stranton Grange Crematorium, Hartlepool at 9:30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Cancer Research UK.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Aug. 15, 2020