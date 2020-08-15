Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Robertson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Robertson

Notice Condolences

Albert Robertson Notice
Robertson Albert Peacefully after a long illness
with family by his side on the
12th August, aged 84.
Beloved husband to Pauline.
Much loved dad of Lynne,
Martin and Richard. Also loved father-in-law to Robert, Vipakorn and Nikola. Much loved Grandad to Jacob, James-Albie and Will.
Private funeral service to take place on Friday 21st August at Stranton Grange Crematorium, Hartlepool at 9:30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Cancer Research UK.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Aug. 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -