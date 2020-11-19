|
Tipp Allen On Thursday 12th November suddenly but peacefully at Seaton Hall Care Home, Allen, passed away aged 80 years.
He was a much loved brother of Ethel and the late Bob, John and his twin Jenny.
He will be greatly missed by Ethel and all her family xxx.
Allen was also a dearly loved father of Lesley and Lindsey and father in law of John.
Forever in our thoughts xxxx.
Funeral to take place on Monday 23rd November 3 pm at Stranton Grange Crematorium.
The family would like to take this opportunity to thank the manager and staff of Seaton Hall Care Home for the wonderful care and support they provided whilst he was with them this last year.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Nov. 19, 2020