|
|
|
Wright Amy Isobel
née Lakey With great sadness
we announce the loss of
our beloved Mother, Amy,
on 28th April 2020, aged 89 years.
Passed away at home with her son and daughter by her side, after a long illness endured with dignity.
Dearly loved wife of the late Jack, adored mam
of John and Christine,
respected mother-in-law
of Christine and Stevie,
cherished nana of Michael, Rachel,
Louise, Emma and Liam,
precious great nana Amy of
Dolly, Jenson, Seb and Oscar.
You were a special person,
with kindness in your heart,
and the loved we had together,
grows stronger now we're apart.
Graveside Service to take place at
West View Cemetery on
Thursday 7th May at 10am.
All welcome.
All enquiries to
Victoria House Funeral Service,
Tel: 01429 234777.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on May 5, 2020