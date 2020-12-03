|
Wise Andrew John (Andy) Peacefully passed away with his loving wife by his side, in hospital, on 22nd November 2020, aged 42.
Much loved husband of Theresa, beloved youngest son of Norman and Anne, brother to Daren, brother-in-law to Marie-Louise, loving uncle to Fiontan,
Corragh and Tara.
Love you forever and
a day longer darling.
Sleep well our gentle giant,
until we meet again.
Funeral service to take place at Stranton Crematorium on Thursday 10th December at 1pm.
Numbers are sadly restricted, but people are more than welcome to pay their respects at the crematorium or at Station Lane. Please wear some colour if attending Crematorium.
No flowers please.
Donations, if so desired,
to Parkinsons charity, as this was Andy's chosen charity.
