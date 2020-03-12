|
|
|
Downing Ann Christine
(nee Close) On Friday 6th March peacefully in hospital, Christine aged 73 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Brian.
Loving Mam of Steven,
Jane and Sarah.
A dear Mother in Law to Lynn, Charlie and Phil.
Also a sadly missed Nana to Oliver, Anna, Harry, Joe, Archie, Evie
and Ruby.
Funeral Service and cremation to take place on Tuesday 17th March at 11.00am in Stranton Grange Crematorium.
A heart is not judged
By how much you love
But by how much you
Are loved by others
All enquiries to Joel D. Kerr
191 York Road
Hartlepool
TS26 9EE
Tel. 01429 269000
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Mar. 12, 2020