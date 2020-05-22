Home

HAUXWELL Anna
née Gourlay On May 12th, peacefully at Sheraton Court, aged 89.

Much loved Wife of the late Thomas Scott Hauxwell and Mam, Grandma, great Grandma and great great Grandma.

Due to current situation,
a private service at
Stanton Grange Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if so desired,
to Alzheimer's or Dementia charity.

Loved and missed by
David and Pam, Fiona and Brian and their families.

'In one brief moment, all will be as it was before'
Published in Hartlepool Mail on May 22, 2020
