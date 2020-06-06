|
|
|
CRANNAGE Anne Georgia
(née Stockwell)
On May 17th peacefully at home with family, Anne aged 82 years,
devoted wife of the late
Michael Thomas Crannage.
Loving, devoted and adored mother of Shirley, Michael, Raymond, Geoffrey and Wendy, dearly loved mother in law of Steve, Jean, Diane and Gary,
dearly loved grandmother and
great grandmother.
"You always lived your
life with a smile,
Which will live in
our hearts forever" xxxxx
Friends and family please meet
at Cardross Crematorium, Dunbarton, G82 5HD on Friday June 12th at 2.15pm.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on June 6, 2020