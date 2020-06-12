|
HENSON Anne May Ruth
(May) On the 8th June at Stichell House, peacefully in her Daughters arms, May (née Hynes), aged 92 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Bobby, adored Mother of Bobby,
Maureen, Alan, Carol and Julie.
Dear Mother in law of Lillian, Eileen, Bill and the late Denny, Clive and Paul, also loving Nana and
Great Nana.
Funeral service will take place
on Wednesday 17th June at
Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel, 2.30pm.
A private service will take place due to recent circumstances.
A memorial service to be held
at a later date.
Good night, God bless.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on June 12, 2020