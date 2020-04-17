|
Readman Anthony (Tony) William Aged 56, passed away peacefully.
Dedicated father of Carl, Natalie and Dee-Ann. Loving father-in-law to Laura, John and Adam.
Devoted grandad to Lucas, Oliver, Rose & Eva. Beloved brother
of Paul and Gail, treasured
brother-in-law to Mo and Peter. Much loved uncle to Jack, Adam, Mathew, Andrew and George.
Sadly, under current circumstances it has to be
a private service held at
Stranton Grange Crematorium
on Wednesday 22nd April.
Until we meet again, we will
hold you in our hearts.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Apr. 17, 2020