Mason & Gerald Martin Funeral Directors
129 Park Road
Hartlepool, Co. Durham TS26 9HT
01429 862021
Arthur Filby

Arthur Filby Notice
FILBY Arthur Peacefully in hospital on
February 13th 2020,
Arthur aged 80 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Beryl,
a much loved dad of Paul,
and a well respected brother
to Florence and Marilyn.
Funeral service to take place
at Stranton Grange Crematorium
Chapel on Thursday
February 27th at 10am.
Everyone is welcome.
Please meet at the
crematorium chapel.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu if so desired
to the work of Ward 40,
North Tees Hospital.
All enquiries to
Mason's Funeral Directors
Tel. 01429 862021
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Feb. 20, 2020
