Pyitt Audrey (née Nicholson) SEN Widow of Ernest J.S. Pyitt,
has passed away aged 91
on the 18th of April.
A dearly loved mother of Carol and Susan, mother in law to John and Russell. Dearly loved by,
and will be much missed by,
her grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
Loved by all who knew her
and will also be sadly missed by family and friends alike.
A big thank you to all her carers
for their support.
A private cremation will be held at this time with a celebration of her life to be held later in the year.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Apr. 21, 2020
